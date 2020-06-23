Clarence Edward Dennewitz
Chillicothe - Clarence Edward Dennewitz, 88, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully into Eternal Life to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 7:40 a.m. on June 22, 2020 following a brief illness.
Clarence was born August 4, 1931, in Ross County to the late Joseph M. and Lillian Mae Sheets Dennewitz. Clarence is survived by his wife of 70 years, Delores Allison Dennewitz.
Also surviving are two brothers, Gerald Dennewitz, of Chillicothe and Don (Norma) Dennewitz, of Paulding. He was predeceased by sisters, Josephine Dennewitz, Betty Greathouse, Mary Speakman and Helen Donahue; brothers, Pearl Dennewitz, Raymond Dennewitz, and three Dennewitz brothers, Harold, John and William who died serving their country in WWII, and for whom the Dennewitz Memorial Bridge was named; brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty Dennewitz, Delbert and Phyllis Allison, all of Chillicothe, and Glen and Roberta Allison, of Pataskala, as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Clarence was a member of the High St. Church of Christ in Christian Union, The Ross Co. Farm Bureau and Mead Local 731. He was an employee of the Mead Corp. of Chillicothe for many years and was foreman on "The Chief" at his retirement in 1993. His Mead friends affectionately called him "Denny". Before working at the Mead, Clarence and his brother, Pearl formed Dennewitz Brothers Construction Co. They built many fine homes and several businesses in the Ross and Pike Co. areas.
Clarence was a fine finish carpenter, always having a deep appreciation for the Creator's gift of wood to mankind. He loved the smell of it and the grain of the wood. He was a gentleman and a "gentle man" to all who knew him. He will be extremely missed by those who loved him.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bruce Viar officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the High St. Church of Christ in Christian Union, 477 N. High St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
