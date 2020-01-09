|
|
Clark W. Robinson, Jr.
Chillicothe - Clark (Robby) W. Robinson, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, Florida.
He was born May 4, 1925 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Clark took time out from his high school studies to serve his country during World War II in the U. S. Navy, Asiatic Pacific area. In 1946, he returned to his hometown to continue his education and went on to attend Ohio University.
For many years he worked at the Goodyear Atomic Corporation's Gaseous Diffusion plant in Piketon, Ohio. His career then took him to Cape Canaveral, Florida where he worked on the Saturn I Missile Program as a Complex Supervisor. When the Saturn I Program was phasing out, he returned to Goodyear Atomic in Ohio as Senior Engineer and retired as Superintendent, Project Engineering.
Clark was a devout Christian and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Chillicothe. He was a Sunday school teacher for over fifty years and over the years held a variety of positions in the Church. He spent many hours studying and reading the Bible. He was also a former officer and active volunteer for Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) of Ross County, Ohio. He was a ham radio operator and past-President of the Ross County Amateur Radio Club.
He is survived by his wife, Carole (Pata) and three children; daughters, Joyce Parker and husband (Melvin); Shelly Lott and husband (James); and son Dana; as well as ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Inez (Uhrig) Thatcher; first wife, Flossie (Cartwright) and son, C. David.
Services will be held at a later date in Chillicothe, Ohio under the direction of the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, Florida (www.tidewellhospice.org) or to a .
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020