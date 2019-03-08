Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Bainbridge Cemetery
Clark Walley Jr.


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clark Walley Jr. Obituary
Clark Walley, Jr

Bainbridge - Clark Walley, Jr 94 of Bainbridge passed from this life Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Maple View Manor, Bainbridge. He was born December 21, 1924 in Ross County the son of the late, Clark and Arabella Knisley Walley. On September 11, 1982 he married Shirley Clements Young, who survives.

He is also survived by his daughter, Tracy (Ray) Phillips; daughter-in-law, Laura Walley; seven grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Wanda) Walley and Stephen Walley; stepsons, Brent, Brad and Gary (Lois "Sug") Young; daughter-in-law, Jan Young; two step grandchildren; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Clark was preceded in death by his son Terry Walley; stepson, Jerry Young; seven sisters and two brothers.

Clark worked many years in timber, construction and in auto parts.

In following Clark's wishes graveside services will be held 1 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Bainbridge Cemetery with Dana Schmidt officiating. There will be no calling hours observed. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge is serving the family. Those wishing to sign Clark's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhom.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
