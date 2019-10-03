|
|
Claude Wisecup
CHILLICOTHE - Claude E. Wisecup, 95, died at 7:50pm September 25, 2019, at Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
He was born June 4, 1924, in Lyndon, OH to the late Edward and Gladys M. (Beechler) Wisecup. On May 4, 1947, he married the former Vivian Jean Perrin, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law Christina Clark, of Chillicothe, Delores (Paul) Davis, of Kingston, Tanya Lunsford (Norm Chaffin), of Chillicothe, Benita (Melvin) Jones, of Kingston; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brothers Donald (Sandra) Wisecup and Carl Wisecup, all of Greenfield. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Victoria Anderson; a sister Ruth Ann Trego; brothers: Edward, Jr., Clifford, Kenneth and Wayne Wisecup.
Claude was a graduate of Buckskin High School, Class of 1942. He served his country in the US Navy from 1943-1946. Claude worked for the Mead Paper Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1986.
Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will be held 11:00 am Saturday, in Rowland Cemetery, under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019