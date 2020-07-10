1/1
Clennon Ghoston
Clennon Ghoston

Dayton - Clennon R. Ghoston, 79, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, followed by an extended illness.

He was born April 16, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Earl and Margaret (Tucker) Ghoston. On September 13, 1980, he married Rosemary (Medley) Ghoston who survives.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Haller Funeral Home and Crematory from 4:00pm-7:00pm. A military graveside service at Grandview Cemetery will be announced at a future date.

A full obituary and memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com








Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
