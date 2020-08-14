Clinton E. Holcomb
Chillicothe - Clinton E. Holcomb, 57, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:10 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born February 3, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Lillian Holcomb.
Surviving are sisters, Rena Rush, of Columbus, Linda (Doug May) of Chillicothe and Darlene Long, of Columbus; brothers, Dexter "Duke" (Patty) Lowery, of Columbus, Jack Lowery, of Circleville, and Danny Holcomb, of Columbus, girlfriend, Christina Montgomery and loving pet, Spanky; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Linda Woody and a brother, Ronnie Lowery.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.
