Cloyd A. Richardson
Chillicothe - Cloyd Allen "Woody" Richardson, 80 of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at his home. He was born September 1, 1939 in Chillicothe, the son of Cloyd B. and E. Elizabeth (Ranck) Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Marie Ortman Richardson, "Petie", whom he married on November 11, 1962.
Also surviving is his daughter, Patricia Marie Richardson-Swanson, Chillicothe; his son, Michael Allen Richardson, Chillicothe; grandsons, Joshua M. Richardson and Zachary A. Richardson; a sister, Jo-Ellen (Melvin) Simpson, Hillsboro, OH; a half-sister, Betsy Jane Thompson, Powell, OH; a half-brother, Joseph Richardson, Grove City, OH and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Mr. Richardson was an employee of Mead Paper, for 42 years, retiring in 2002. His co-workers and friends knew him as "Lex Meyers". He was an honorably discharged veteran of the Ohio National Guard and was active in the Chillicothe Lions Club. Woody and Petie attended the Laurel Valley Baptist Church in Laurelville. Woody was a model railroad enthusiast his entire life.
The family would like to especially thank the Heartland Hospice and all his caregivers for their kindness during his illness.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with their pastor, Rev. Darren Edgington officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020