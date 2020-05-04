|
Clyde Addison Reichelderfer
There is a promise given to us from Jesus that he will never leave or abandon us and will comfort us always. It is with great sadness that the family of Clyde Addison Reichelderfer shares his passing on April 24, 2020, due to complications associated with Covid-19. Clyde was born on October 28, 1933 to Althea T. (Harpster) and Russell Reichelderfer. Clyde was the youngest and the last of the Reichelderfer siblings to pass.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Evelyn (Reichelderfer) and Frank Gray; brother, Edward and Helen (Gearhart) Reichelderfer; sister, Alyce (Reichelderfer) and Melvin Thompson; brother, Robert and Grace (Wagner) Reichelderfer; sister, Marvene (Reichelderfer) and Charles Cochran; brother, Raymond and Ruth (Gard) Reichelderfer; brother, Vaughn and Elaine (Johnson) Reichelderfer; brother, Beryl (Ted) and Marilyn (Justus) Reichelderfer; and one great grandchild, Aiden Taylor.
Clyde is survived by his wife of 59 ½ years, Janet K. (Search) Reichelderfer and his four children: daughter, Tamera (Reichelderfer) and Kevin Frazier; daughter, Tauna (Reichelderfer) and George (Butch) Schachle; son, Wade (Tony) Reichelderfer; and daughter, Tracy (Reichelderfer) and Ty (Steve) Sowers. Clyde is also survived by multiple sister and brother in laws, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clyde attended and graduated from Stoutsville H.S. in 1951 and then served his Country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Clyde returned home to work at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Circleville, Ohio where he worked for 40 years. Clyde also worked many part time jobs in the Circleville area helping many people. Clyde attended the Tarlton United Methodist Church with his wife Janet and their children. Those who knew Clyde knew he was an adamant fan of the The Ohio State Buckeyes football team. Many times, Clyde would share stories and talk about the Buckeyes from the Woody Hayes era. Clyde also enjoyed going to the sulky races at Scioto Downs, camping with his family in the summertime, and especially roasting hot dogs over the open fire. Clyde was a great man who never seem to know a stranger and would always help in any way he could, no matter the issue. Clyde will be deeply missed by his family and by all whose lives he touched through his lifetime.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 8 at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. There will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Friday, May 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Imler Cemetery. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Clyde's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. The Family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations to the Tarlton Volunteer Fire Department be given in his name.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020