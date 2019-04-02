|
|
Clyde E. Sutherland Sr.
Chillicothe - Clyde E. Sutherland Sr., 82, of Chillicothe, passed away 10:11 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
He was born May 14, 1936, in Chillicothe to the late Howard and Grace Woodruff Sutherland. On May 17, 1958, he married the former Mary K. Jankowski who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Susanne Marie (Glen) Acord and Clyde E. "Casey" Sutherland Jr., both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Tiffany (Seth) Elliott, Jenna (Chris) Riffle, Casey Danielle Sutherland and companion, Jon Lewis and Lake Owen Sutherland; great-grandchildren, Brayden Elliott, Carter Elliott, Layton Sutherland, and Jasey Lewis; a brother, Howard "Jitter" (June) Sutherland, of Chillicothe; brother-in-law, Carl Collins, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Patricia Olson and Barbara Collins; brothers, Ellsworth F. "Buster" and John W. "Bill" Sutherland.
Clyde retired from the Mead Corporation and was in the Ohio National Guard. He was a member of American Legion #62 and enjoyed taking kayakers to Paint Creek, mowing, playing the lottery, showing up an hour early for his great-grandson's baseball games and being the # 1 Pap.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jon Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Denver Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019