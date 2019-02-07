|
Clyde George Jr.
Chillicothe - Clyde George Jr., 82, of Chillicothe, passed away 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Westmoreland Place.
He was born March 6, 1936, in Chillicothe to the late Clyde Sr. and Virginia Proehl George.
On August 28, 1954, he married the former Ruth E. Burton who preceded him in death November 11, 2014.
Surviving are children, Tammy (Craig) Thornton, of Kingston; Johnny George, of Frankfort and Tracy (Jeff) Lehman, of Chillicothe; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers; Richard (Linda) George, of Kingston and James (Linda) George, of Chillicothe; brother-in-law, Dick Hunter, of Chillicothe and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sisters, Judith Hunter and Beverly Peters.
Clyde retired from the Mead Corp. (U.P.I.U. Local 731) and was a member of the Ross Co. Fire and Rescue Assoc. and Scioto Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept where he had served as chief. He worked with the Ross Co. EMA service after retirement from Mead and received an award as Ross Co. Public Safety Hero. Clyde was a Unioto Athletic Booster president for three years.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Chapter of the American Red Cross, 181 N. Bridge Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019