Colby Ann Brown
Bainbridge - Colby Ann Brown 84 of Bainbridge went to be with the Lord 9:50 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. She was born August the 30, 1934 the daughter of the late John Albert and Martha Mae Burke.
She is survived by her husband Richard W. Brown; sons, John David "JD" (Carrie) Knisley and Mark (Cheryl) Knisley; step children, Kecia (Raymond) Gries, Ann Moyer, Bill Shoup, Steve Shoup and Robin Shoup; grandchildren, Amber, Adam, Chris,Clay and Randa; great grandchildren, Kale, Hayden, Alivia, Roman, Stella, Eli, Harrison, Jackson and Alice; sister, Jane Knott and many friends.
Colby was preceded in death by her husbands Harry David Knisley and Wilbur Shoup; an infant son and stepdaughter, Sandy Shoup.
Colby was a member of the Bainbridge United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She taught school for 32 years in the Western School District and Cedarville Schools. Colby was also past Supervisor of Pike County Schools. She loved sewing, cooking and shopping.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Monday at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Brookes officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Colby's family and friends from 5-8 pm Sunday at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bainbridge United Methodist Church PO Box 528 Bainbridge. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family,
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019