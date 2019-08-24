Services
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bainbridge United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Bainbridge United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Colby Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colby Ann Brown


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colby Ann Brown Obituary
Colby Ann Brown

Bainbridge - Colby Ann Brown 84 of Bainbridge went to be with the Lord 9:50 am Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her home. She was born August the 30, 1934 the daughter of the late John Albert and Martha Mae Burke.

She is survived by her husband Richard W. Brown; sons, John David "JD" (Carrie) Knisley and Mark (Cheryl) Knisley; step children, Kecia (Raymond) Gries, Ann Moyer, Bill Shoup, Steve Shoup and Robin Shoup; grandchildren, Amber, Adam, Chris,Clay and Randa; great grandchildren, Kale, Hayden, Alivia, Roman, Stella, Eli, Harrison, Jackson and Alice; sister, Jane Knott and many friends.

Colby was preceded in death by her husbands Harry David Knisley and Wilbur Shoup; an infant son and stepdaughter, Sandy Shoup.

Colby was a member of the Bainbridge United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She taught school for 32 years in the Western School District and Cedarville Schools. Colby was also past Supervisor of Pike County Schools. She loved sewing, cooking and shopping.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Monday at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt Brookes officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may visit with Colby's family and friends from 5-8 pm Sunday at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Bainbridge United Methodist Church PO Box 528 Bainbridge. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family,

Those wishing to sign Colby's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now