Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
South Salem Cemetery
1941 - 2019
South Salem - Colin "Connie" Hill, age 78, of South Salem, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home.

He was born July 18, 1941, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Melda (Carter) Hill.

He was a 1959 graduate of Paint Valley High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, served as a council member in South Salem for 30 years, and attended the Liberty Baptist Church in Chillicothe. He retired in 1995 from AT&T where he served as a 1st Class Technician.

He is survived by his wife, Sue (Wilson) Hill, whom he married July 9, 1966; one son, Colin A. "Tony" (Sharon) Hill of South Salem; two grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Hill; two step grandchildren, James Bollenhouse, Sarah McQuiniff; two step great grandchildren, Halle and Heidi McQuiniff; three brothers, Ronald (Agnes) Hill of Fredericksburg, VA, Carol (Millie) Hill of Chillicothe, Robert Hill of South Salem; one sister, Margaret (Robert) Walker of Kettering; three sisters-in-law, Carol Brady of South Salem, Kaye Hill of Chillicothe, Jane Wilson of Fruitdale; one brother-in-law, Steve Wilson of Fruitdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Evan Hill; two brothers, Eddie and Dave Hill; three brothers-in-law, Willard Wilson, Don Wilson, Gib Brady; two sisters-in-law, Jean and Dolores Hill; parents-in-law, Ed and Elizabeth Wilson; and both parents.

Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 15, at the South Salem Cemetery with Pastor Mark Current officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

There will not be a visitation observed.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
