Colton Blaze Ocean Horsley
Chillicothe - Colton Blaze Ocean Horsley, age 2, of Chillicothe, went to be one of God's angels in Heaven on May 1, 2019 due to a tragic accident involving a motorcycle. He was born on April 10, 2017, the son of Dan Hence Horsley and Candace Lynn Park, who survive.
Colton is also survived by his siblings, Madison Hope Allen-Horsley and Bishop Kyle Ray Horsley; seven half-siblings; grandmother, Anna Horsley; and special cousins, Blake Horsley, Nevaeh Brown, and Serenity Horsley.
Colton was preceded in death by his grandfather with whom he shared a special bond, Danny Horsley. Colton will be remembered for his adorable smile, love of fish, and beautiful spirit that filled a room.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Colton's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 5, 2019