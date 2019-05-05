Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
Londonderry Cemetery
Chillicothe - Colton Blaze Ocean Horsley, age 2, of Chillicothe, went to be one of God's angels in Heaven on May 1, 2019 due to a tragic accident involving a motorcycle. He was born on April 10, 2017, the son of Dan Hence Horsley and Candace Lynn Park, who survive.

Colton is also survived by his siblings, Madison Hope Allen-Horsley and Bishop Kyle Ray Horsley; seven half-siblings; grandmother, Anna Horsley; and special cousins, Blake Horsley, Nevaeh Brown, and Serenity Horsley.

Colton was preceded in death by his grandfather with whom he shared a special bond, Danny Horsley. Colton will be remembered for his adorable smile, love of fish, and beautiful spirit that filled a room.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Colton's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 5, 2019
