Connie Mathuews
Chillicothe - Connie Sue Mathuews, 77, of Chillicothe, Ohio passed 11:42 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 in OSU Select Specialty Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Connie was born June 20, 1941 in Pike County, Ohio, to the late John Bryant and Eva May (Rinehart) Smith. She was united in marriage to Willard H. Mathuews on April 21, 1956 who preceded her in death on June 2, 2001.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Tina) Mathuews and Daniel (Charla) Mathuews, daughter, Lorraine (James) LeMaster, nine grandchildren, Dr. Katy (Josh Cash) Mathuews, Daniel Mathuews, Jr., Ian Conrad, Michelle (Scott Sims) Mathuews, Danielle (Nick) Depugh, Mickey (Jessica) Bryan, Kevin Mathuews, Will Mathuews, and Adam LeMaster, eight great-grandchildren, and sister, Betty Brownfield.
Connie was a retired business owner.
Her parents, husband, sister, Helen Eveline Mathuews, and brother, Donald Clifford preceded Connie in death.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Mt. Latham Cemetery in Waverly, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kindness Cupboard, Huntington Schools, 188 Huntsman Road, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on May 8, 2019