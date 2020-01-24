|
Connie R. Troutman
Chillicothe - Connie R. Troutman, 67, of Chillicothe, passed away 12:48 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Pavillion at Piketon.
She was born March 15, 1952, in Jackson, OH to the late Emory and Wanda Hollback Malone. On September 19, 1976, she married Larry P. Troutman who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Jamie N. Troutman and Kayla R. Mullins, both of Chillicothe; a grandson, Joshua E. Mullins and a brother, Ron J. Malone, of Jackson.
Connie retired from Adena Regional Medical Center where she worked in registration. She attended Jefferson Avenue Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Caldwell Cemetery with Jeremy Schinkle officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the WARE FUNERAL HOME 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020