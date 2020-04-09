Services
Constance L. "Connie" Bethel


1943 - 2020
Constance L. "Connie" Bethel Obituary
Constance "Connie' L. Bethel

Bainbridge - Constance "Connie" Lorena Shoemaker Bethel, 76 years old, of Bainbridge, the daughter of Ruben and Blanche Shoemaker, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.

Connie was born June 13, 1943 in Chillicothe. She attended Twin High School and on September 5, 1959 Connie married Larry Jack Bethel who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by parents, grandson Larry Jack Bethel, sister Nora Lousie Vandemark, father and mother-in-law H. Glenn and Beatrice Bethel.

Connie was a supervisor at Chilpaco where she retired. She was a 4-H advisor and loved horseback riding, mushroom hunting and the outdoors.

Connie is survived by her children Brent (Lisa) Bethel, Tonni (Tom) Elliott, Bryan (June) Bethel, Cindy (Mike) Echard and Lori Clemmons; brother-in-law Ronnie (Empress) Bethel; sister-in-law Nancy (Mike) Moore; sisters Ginger Long, Linda (Don) Carroll, Myrna (Steve Letenyei) Snyder, Jackie (Dan) Schoeblock; 19 grandkids and 28 great grandkids.

The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. The SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family. Everyone is encouraged to sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
