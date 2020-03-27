|
Cora Mae Thomas
Chillicothe - Cora Mae Thomas, 99 of Chillicothe peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020 at her home. She was born December 27, 1920 in Athens County, the daughter of the late Harry E. and Della (West) Jourden. On April 19, 1942 she married Harley E. Thomas who preceded her in death on February 3, 2011.
Surviving is her daughter, Kay (John) O'Connor, Chillicothe; her son, David R. Thomas, Centerville, OH; her grandchildren, John O'Connor, Jr. and Matthew O'Connor; her great-grandchildren, Dexter O'Connor and Liam O'Connor and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Cora was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Kathryn Downs and Louise Townsend and brothers, John Jourden and Harry Jourden, Jr.
She was a graduate of Albany, Ohio High School. A long-time member of Walnut St. United Methodist Church, Cora was active in many church groups and activities. She was a member of OES Chapter 419 and for many years she and her husband were volunteers for the American Red Cross blood drive program. Cora and Harley enjoyed traveling with their friends.
The family extends special thanks to her caregiver and to the Heartland Hospice for the kindness and care extended to Cora.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Alexander Cemetery, Albany, Ohio with Rev. Joe Ziraldo officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Cora's memory to Walnut St. UM Church or to Heartland Hospice.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020