Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Stevens


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cora Stevens Obituary
Cora Stevens

Chillicothe - Cora Stevens, 72, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:41 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born January 20, 1947, in Ross County to the late Warren and Sophia Dawson Detty.

Surviving are a brother, Gene (Patty) Detty; a sister, Kate Claytor; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Pam Sykes. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Don; brothers, Bill, Rock, Pete, Bud, Larry and Johnny; and sisters, Rosie Young and Becky Scott.

Cora retired from Kroger on Bridge Street where she had worked for many years.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care in her last few weeks.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now