Cora Stevens
Chillicothe - Cora Stevens, 72, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:41 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born January 20, 1947, in Ross County to the late Warren and Sophia Dawson Detty.
Surviving are a brother, Gene (Patty) Detty; a sister, Kate Claytor; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Pam Sykes. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Don; brothers, Bill, Rock, Pete, Bud, Larry and Johnny; and sisters, Rosie Young and Becky Scott.
Cora retired from Kroger on Bridge Street where she had worked for many years.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care in her last few weeks.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019