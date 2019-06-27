|
Craig E. Cartwright
Chillicothe - Craig E. Cartwright, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Heartland of Chillicothe.
He was born November 13, 1954, in Chillicothe to the late Charles and Barbara (Hester) Cartwright.
Surviving a daughter, Tiffany (James) O'Connor, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Arianna and Picklesimer.
Craig was a member of Lifting Up Jesus Church.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 27, 2019