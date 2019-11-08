|
Craig Eugene White
Hillsboro - Craig Eugene White 61 of Hillsboro, passed from this life Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. He was born November 4, 1958 in Ross County the son of Sandra S. Young and the late Walter E. Gray. On February 25, 1978 he married his loving wife Debra K. Morris White. Together they shared four daughters, Heather Lynn White, Bethany Ann (Melvin) Auker, Jennifer Sue White and Tiffany Michelle White. He is survived by his fifth daughter his first grandchild, Emily Kay Viar. He is also survived by 11 more special grandchildren, Justin, Jacob, Hunter, Andrew, Morgan, Coleton, McKinley, Nehemiah, Ryder, Jericho and Kerigan; and a brother Faron (Jo Ellen) Young. He was preceded in death by his grandson Isaiah James Auker.
He worked for Glatfelter for 36 years. He was an avid golfer and just loved spending time with his family when he wasn't working. He will be cherished by many and will be missed tremendously.
Funeral services will be held 1 pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT Funeral Home, Bainbridge with Rev. Dave Maughmer officiating. Friends may visit with Craig's family from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Those wishing to sign Craig's online register may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019