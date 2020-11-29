1/
Craig W. Wright
Craig W. Wright

Chillicothe - Craig E. Wright, 54, of Chillicothe, passed away at 2:35pm November 22, 2020.

He was born January 14, 1966, in Chillicothe, to the late Carl W. and Geraldine M. (Edwards) Wright.

Craig is survived by his three children: SheyAnne Helton, of Greenbelt, MD, Craig "CJ" Wright, Jr. and Carly S. Wright, both of Chillicothe; his sisters Carlene (Joseph) Beverly and Betty (Brad) Coleman, all of Chillicothe; brothers Gerald (Jacqueline) Wright and Marvin Woodruff, all of Columbus; a half-brother David W. Dere, Sr., Columbus; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a nephew Josh Howard.

Craig worked as a carpenter and was known to be very handy at fixing repairs and building homes. He also worked with the family concrete finishing business.

A Celebration of Life in his honor will be celebrated at 1pm Saturday December 5, at the Original Glorious Church of God, 123 W. Main St., Chillicothe. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1 Saturday at the church. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
