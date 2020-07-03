Creed Alan Hopkins
Chillicothe - Our precious little angel, Creed Alan Hopkins, was born sleeping, July 1, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center to his loving parents, Cody Hopkins and Ashley Marie Davidson.
Also surviving are grandparents, Chad and Kelly Hopkins, and Josh and Melanie Davidson; great-grandparents, Ron (Sue) Hopkins, Larry McQuay, Jerri (Carl) Tripplett, Webb (Emily) Hayer, Cheryl (Calvin) Dilbone, and Tom (Sherri) Davidson; as well as two aunts, Kayla Hopkins, and Andrea Davidson. He was preceded in death by a great-grandmother, Maxine Hayer.
Funeral services well be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home, with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Denver Chapel cemetery in Huntington Township. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
In the words of his parents "Rest easy little buddy. Every time I go fishing now, I'll be thinking of you and all the fish we could have been catching. Every time I hear a race car or quad start, I'll be thinking about how fast you could have been strapped to a set of wheels. Every crack of a baseball bat will have me thinking what kind of player you might have been. I'll be thinking about all the plans I had for us, forever thinking about what you could have become." "There are no words to describe how we feel right now. We lost you way too soon. God must have needed you more, but I know you'll be watching over us. You will never now how much we love you, and will always love you. You are our baby boy and nothing can change that."
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com