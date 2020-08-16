Creolla A. Collins
Chillicothe - Creolla A. Collins, 85, of Dayton, died 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following a short illness.
She was born June 13, 1935 in Ross County to the late Clifford and Carolyn Davis Aspel. On February 5, 1954 she married Robert J. Collins, Jr. who died April 4, 1995.
Surviving are a niece, Sharon (Mike) McGee, of Chillicothe and a brother-in-law, Tom Strausbaugh, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a sister, Charlotte Strausbaugh; and an infant sister, Laura Aspel.
Creolla was a member of the Living by Faith Ministries in Dayton and was retired from the Dayton Power and Light.
In lieu of flowers, family requests, memorial contributions by made to the Living by Faith Ministries, 4330 Byesville Blvd. Dayton, OH 45431.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 18. 2020 in Concord Cemetery with Pastor Ammon Williams and Pastor Cliff Rowe officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
