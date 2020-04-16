|
|
Curtis E. Smith
Chillicothe - Curtis E. Smith, 59, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born May 20, 1960, in Chillicothe to the late Cecil E. and Shirley C. Powell Smith. On September 18, 2012, he married the former Sharon Hitchings who preceded him in death April 1, 2020.
Surviving are children, Joshua (Leann) Brown, of Circleville, Joshua Thomas, of Chillicothe, Jillian Thomas, of Texas and Damion Smith, of Chillicothe; stepchildren, Morgan Hitchings, of Frankfort and Jordan Hitchings, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Keshaun Mason and Julian Thomas, both of Texas; a brother, Bryan (Susan) Smith, of Columbus; four sisters, Carol Smith, of Chillicothe, Billie Cunningham and Tara Cunningham, both of Columbus and Tawana Smith, of South Carolina; a host of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by sisters, Freda Smith and Norma Like and brother, Dwayne Smith.
Curtis was a U.S. Army veteran and attended Lifting Up Jesus Church.
Due to Covid-19 a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020