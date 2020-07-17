1/1
Cynthia M. Estep

Chillicothe - Cynthia M. Estep, 54, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born October 28, 1965, in Chillicothe to the late Tommy C. and Josephine M. Nolan Lamm.

She is survived by daughter, Rosie (Billy) Whitt and son, Raymond Estep III, both of Chillicothe; five grandchildren; two brothers, Wesley Lamm, of Grove City and Russell Lamm, of Chillicothe; a sister, Cathy Lamm, of Chillicothe. She was predeased by a brother, Thomas Lamm in 2008.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
