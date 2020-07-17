Cynthia M. Estep
Chillicothe - Cynthia M. Estep, 54, of Chillicothe, passed away 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born October 28, 1965, in Chillicothe to the late Tommy C. and Josephine M. Nolan Lamm.
She is survived by daughter, Rosie (Billy) Whitt and son, Raymond Estep III, both of Chillicothe; five grandchildren; two brothers, Wesley Lamm, of Grove City and Russell Lamm, of Chillicothe; a sister, Cathy Lamm, of Chillicothe. She was predeased by a brother, Thomas Lamm in 2008.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com