Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
Chillicothe - D. Frederick Herrnstein, 82, of Chillicothe, died 4:50 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 following an extended illness.

He was born July 9, 1936, in Chillicothe, to the late David and Mary Dimity Herrnstein.

Surviving are sons, Andrew Herrnstein, of Charlotte, NC and Tom (Rebecca Baldwin) Herrnstein, of Fayetteville, AR; brothers, Tom Herrnstein, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Joe and Jim Herrnstein.

Fred was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Graduated from Ohio State University and retired from the Army Reserves as a Lieutenant Colonel. He also was the regional Vice President of the Reserve Officers Association and later was the Owner and Operator of Allstate Pest Control. Fred was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Ag Fraternity at Ohio State University.

A memorial graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2091 in Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veteran Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to a .

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 23, 2019
