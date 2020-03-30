|
D. Mick Rooney
CHILLICOTHE - Dennis M. "Mick" Rooney, 78, of Chillicothe, was called home by Jesus to his eternal reward after an eight-month battle with cancer, on March 30, 2020.
He was born July 23, 1941 in Ironton, OH to the late Clara and Ralph A. Rooney. On March 6, 1971 he married the former Lois K. Buckles, who survives. Also surviving is a son, Seth A. (Amanda) Rooney, of Indiana; two precious grandsons, Aidan and Ethan Rooney; a brother, Patrick R. Rooney; sisters, Marilyn Rooney, Susie (Michael) Lutz, Mary Jane (Larry) Downing, and Peggy (Carl) Ford; nieces and nephews, Patrick (Jen) and Jeff Downing, Anna (Jake) Theis, Alysia Lutz, Jessie (Adam) Ford Coots, Bryan and Marc Ford,; and a special grandniece, Wren Downing.
Mick was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and graduated from Catholic Central High School (Bishop Flaget) in 1959. He became an avid believer in Jesus Christ and lived his faith bravely during his last months. Mick joined the Navy in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1963. During his service he was on the USS Essex CVSG, an aircraft carrier dispatched to the Cuban Missile Crisis Naval Blockade.
He was co-owner of the Color Shop Paint Store with Jim Irwin in Central Center for many years. Later he joined his family business, Rooney Home Improvement. He belonged to the Chillicothe Country Club for 25 years and was a dedicated golfer. He was a passionate fan of Reds Baseball, the Cleveland Browns, and The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame football and basketball. He was a devoted husband and father, and will be loved and missed greatly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. The Mass of Christian Burial will be announced and celebrated at a later date. His online memorial register and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020