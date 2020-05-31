D. Paul Brown
Chillicothe - D. Paul Brown, 91, of Chillicothe, died 6:18 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
He was born June 14, 1928, in Ross County, to the late William O. and Ruth Blaine Brown.
Surviving are sons, John G. Brown, Joe (Teresa) Brown and Scott (Tonya) Brown; a daughter-in-law, Hanna Brown, all of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; sisters-in-law, Susan Brown, of Clarksburg and Jackie (Frank) Iden, of Cincinnati; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown; a daughter, Amy Jean Brown Missaghi; a son, Tom Brown; a grandson, Joey Brown; and brothers, Charles "Chuck" Brown and William "Bill" Brown.
Paul was a Farm Director for the State of Ohio Prison System and served on the Union Scioto Board of Education for 20 years.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Grandview Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Chillicothe - D. Paul Brown, 91, of Chillicothe, died 6:18 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
He was born June 14, 1928, in Ross County, to the late William O. and Ruth Blaine Brown.
Surviving are sons, John G. Brown, Joe (Teresa) Brown and Scott (Tonya) Brown; a daughter-in-law, Hanna Brown, all of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; sisters-in-law, Susan Brown, of Clarksburg and Jackie (Frank) Iden, of Cincinnati; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown; a daughter, Amy Jean Brown Missaghi; a son, Tom Brown; a grandson, Joey Brown; and brothers, Charles "Chuck" Brown and William "Bill" Brown.
Paul was a Farm Director for the State of Ohio Prison System and served on the Union Scioto Board of Education for 20 years.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Grandview Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.