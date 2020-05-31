D. Paul Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Paul Brown

Chillicothe - D. Paul Brown, 91, of Chillicothe, died 6:18 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.

He was born June 14, 1928, in Ross County, to the late William O. and Ruth Blaine Brown.

Surviving are sons, John G. Brown, Joe (Teresa) Brown and Scott (Tonya) Brown; a daughter-in-law, Hanna Brown, all of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a great great grandson; sisters-in-law, Susan Brown, of Clarksburg and Jackie (Frank) Iden, of Cincinnati; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Eileen "Pat" Brown; a daughter, Amy Jean Brown Missaghi; a son, Tom Brown; a grandson, Joey Brown; and brothers, Charles "Chuck" Brown and William "Bill" Brown.

Paul was a Farm Director for the State of Ohio Prison System and served on the Union Scioto Board of Education for 20 years.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Grandview Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved