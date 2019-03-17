|
|
Dale Alan Roberts
Chillicohe - Dale Alan Roberts, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away, while surrounded by his family, at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born June 2, 1953, in Chillicothe to the late Vernon C. and Charlotte A. Tucker Roberts. He was the husband of the former Sue E. Detty who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, James P. (Edna) Roberts and Mike (Krystal) Roberts, both of Chillicothe; seven grandsons, Jacob (Shayla) Roberts, Tucker, Nikalas, Cristopher, Blake, Boston and Bryce; sisters, Deborah (James) Joseph and Beth Roberts, both of Grove City, OH; a niece, Ameila (Scott) Leyshon, of Columbus and a nephew, Joshua (Tessie) Roberts, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a son, Benjamin D. Roberts and a brother, Richard Roberts.
Dale began his restaurant career working for his family's restaurant, the former Banner Restaurant. He managed Ponderosa in both Ohio and West Virginia. He was a member of the CVS management team in Chillicothe where he retired in 2013. The family wishes to express a special "Thank You" to the Heartland Hospice and Ross County Home Health caregivers for the wonderful care given to Dale and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. There will be no funeral service.
Since March is Colon Cancer awareness month, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Adena Health Foundation 9 S. Paint Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 (on the memo line of the check write: Adena Cancer Fund - Dale A. Roberts).
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019