Dale Andrew L. Rinehart
Chillicothe - Dale Andrew L. Rinehart, 79, of Chillicothe, died 1:20 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born April 20, 1940, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Paul and Marcella Bridenbaugh Rinehart.
Surviving are children, James Dale (Sheryl) Rinehart, Teressa (Gig) Ritenour and Cody (Paige) Rinehart, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Paige Rinehart, Jordyn Ritenour, Wesley Ritenour, Brailyn Rinehart, Kaisyn Rinehart and Rayleigh Jo Rinehart; brothers, Glen (June) Rinehart and Jerry (June) Rinehart; a sister, Juanita Morris, all of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Rinehart and brothers, Howard, Joe and Roger "Pete" Rinehart.
Dale was a member of Boilermaker Local 105, Logan Elm Masonic Lodge 624, AMVETS Post 4, American Legion Post 62, F.O.E. Aerie 600 and Moose Lodge 1626. He attended Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall L. Rinehart officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WARE FUNERAL HOME where there will be a Masonic Service at 8 p.m.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020