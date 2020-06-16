Dale E. Anderson
1933 - 2020
Dale E. Anderson

Chillicothe - Dale E. Anderson, 86, of Chillicothe, died at 8:55pm Sunday June 14, at NCR (Traditions) Chillicothe from natural causes.

He was born June 29, 1933, in Pike County, OH, to the late J. Jennings and E. Lucille (McGlaughlin) Anderson. On September 21, 1951, he married the former Patricia Y. Maple, who preceded him in death on January 30, 2018.

He is survived by their sons: Curtis (Cindi) Anderson, of Grove City, Kevin (Melissa) Anderson, of London, OH, and Darin (Debbie) Anderson, of Chillicothe; daughters: Brenda (Darren) Swingle, Trish (Greg) Sanders and Cheryl (Jeff) Snyder, all of Chillicothe; son-in-law Kim Graves, of Ray, OH; daughter-in-law Linda Anderson, of Calif.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers Anthony (Cheryl) Anderson, of Grove City, and Ronald (Linda) Anderson, of Waverly; a sister Maxine Quisenberry, of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his daughter Marla Graves; son Michael "Mick" Anderson; brothers Marvin and Leo Anderson; and a sister Kathleen Ingham.

Dale worked as an electrician for the former Columbus & Southern Power (now AEP). He attended Jefferson Ave. CCCU, was a member of Southern Ohio Beagle Club, an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts Troop 1, an avid vegetable gardener, and a member of Scioto Lodge No 6, F & AM and the Scottish and York Rite Bodies. The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers of NCR and Heartland Hospice for their special attention they gave to Dale and his family.

The funeral service will be held at 1pm Thursday, June 18, at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until 12:30pm Thursday at the funeral home, at which time a Masonic Funeral will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, PO Box 400, Lucasville, OH 45648. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Haller Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

