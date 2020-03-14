|
Dale Haynes II
Chillicothe - Dale R. Haynes II, 71, died unexpectedly at 11:31am March 12, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born January 24, 1949, in Chillicothe to the late Dale R. and Gertrude F. (Colburn) Haynes. On April 22, 1972, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Sherry L. Echard, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law Kendra (Brad) Miller, and Kelly (Blake) Rinehart; grandchildren: Avery and Ashtyn Miller, and Brandt Rinehart; his sister Debbie Haynes; sister-in-law Susan (Frank) Stidham, all of Chillicothe; his brother-in-law Jim (Lynn) Echard, of Cambridge, OH; a nephew Caleb Stidham and a niece Kenly Stidham. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law James E. and L. Jean (Rozell) Echard; and a brother-in-law Thomas Echard.
Dale was a 1967 graduate of Unioto High School. He then served his country in the US Army as an MP, stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He worked for the US Postal Service from 1971 until his retirement in 2012. Dale was a proud Unioto athlete, coach and fan. His accomplishments in high school earned him a spot in the Unioto Hall of Fame. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren as well as listening to and playing music earning him the nickname "DJ."
Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will be held at Noon, March 19, in Grandview Cemetery with Mike Borland, Pastor, officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8pm at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Unioto Athletic Dept., and mailed to Unioto School District, c/o Karen Day, 1565 Egypt Pike, Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020