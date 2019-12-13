|
Dan Ginn
Chillicothe - Dan William Ginn, 69, of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a 5-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born July 23, 1950 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Donald W. and Ruth (Jones) Ginn. On August 2, 1969, he married Katherine (Routt) Ginn, and together they shared 50 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kristina (Randy) Davies, of SC, and Kerri (Todd) Jeffords, of NC; two granddaughters, Victoria Elizabeth (Andy Wyatt) Davies, and Bryana Hope Jeffords; a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Weller; as well as numerous extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Sue Ginn, and Mary Jane Conrad.
Dan was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, class of 1968. He formerly worked as a welder at the Kenworth Trucking Company and taught adult welding classes at the Pickaway-Ross CTC. When their children were in school, Dan and Katherine hosted 14 different foreign exchange students from numerous places around the world. He was known for his time playing lead and rhythm guitar in the bands Haywire Dog and Mud House. In his free time, he enjoyed making electric guitars.
In accordance with his wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019