Dane L. Clark
Chillicothe - Dane L. Clark, 70, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at OSU Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 22, 1949, in Chillicothe, the son of the late Lewis "Bud" and Bonnie (Arledge) Clark. On July 26, 1969, he united in marriage with his loving wife, Vicki (Kuntz) Clark, who survives.
Dane is also survived by his daughters, Brenda (Clark) Jordan and Tracy (Clark) McManis, both of Chillicothe; brother, Rick Clark; grandchildren, Bruce Butcher II, Matthew Butcher, Trace McManis and Brayden McManis; great-grandchildren, Brayley, Krystal, Katalina, Sophia, and Danika Butcher; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Dane was preceded in death by his grandson, Dane Allen Butcher. Dane was a 1968 graduate of Zane Trace High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was also a member of the Igniters Car Club of Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Ross County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Dane's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019