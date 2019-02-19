|
|
Daniel Chaney
Chillicothe - Daniel A. Chaney, 58, died February 15, 2019, at the Ohio State University Medical Center.
He was born November 24, 1960, in Chillicothe to Thomas D. and Joyce E. (Ogan) Chaney.
Surviving family includes his mother, Joyce E. Chaney, Chillicothe; sisters: Darla (Randy) Skaggs, Lewis Center, OH, Linda Mullins, Columbus, Cathy (Mike) Snyder, Chillicothe; brothers: David Grable and Thomas (Carol) Chaney, all of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas; and sister-in-law Ginger Grable.
Dan was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1980. He operated his own lawn care service and will be remember as a hard worker who was very personable.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019