Daniel E. Moore
Chillicothe - Daniel E. Moore, 72, of Chillicothe, died 11:34 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born November 13, 1948, in Chillicothe, to the late Thomas and Ruby Gire Moore. On April 2, 1973, he married the former Karen Sue Cottrill who died January 21, 2015.
Surviving are a son Patrick Cottrill, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Johanna (Eric) Rawlings, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Taylor Rawlings and Rachel Rawlings; a brother, Dennis (Dina) Moore, of Ray; sisters, Rebecca (Harold) Ross, of Athens and Judith Barnett, of Circleville; several nieces and nephews.
Daniel served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Chillicothe VA Medical Center and had worked at the former RCA factory in Circleville.
A graveside service will be held in Twin Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
