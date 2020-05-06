|
|
Daniel L. Belcher
Chillicothe - Daniel L. Belcher, 82, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Signature Health Care Center following as a result of Parkinsons.
He was born November 11, 1937 in Blackfork, OH to the late Stanley E. Sr. and Margaret I. Sharp Belcher. On May 10, 1985, he married the former R. Maxine Skaggs who survives.
Also surviving are children, Lisa (Michael) Cassel and Julie (Christopher) Conrad, both of Chillicothe and Ruby Elizabeth "Missy" Betros, of Satsuma, AL; grandchildren, Jeff (Renee) Conrad, Brian (Ashley) Conrad, Sarah Huffman, Emily (Westley) Woods, Alex, Chloe and Jacob Betros; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Stanley (Pat) Belcher, Jr., of Southgate, MI and Jim (Helen) Belcher of Delaware, OH; sister, Goldie Patrick and companion, Richard Rothe, of Canal Winchester, OH and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brothers, Gary and Wayne Belcher; a sister, Rosemary Rosenberger and brother-in-law, Doug Patrick.
Daniel retired from Kenworth Trucking Company after 24 years and then retired as a bus driver where he worked at Unioto Schools for 11 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran and an honor guard for President Kennedy. Daniel had a life-long passion of owning and training harness race horses.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020