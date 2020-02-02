Services
Daniel L. Gumm Sr.


1944 - 2020
Daniel L. Gumm Sr. Obituary
Daniel L. Gumm, Sr.

Chillicothe - Daniel L. Gumm, Sr., 75, of Chillicothe, died 4:20 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Logan Elm Health Care following an extended illness.

He was born October 26, 1944, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Brannon and Sylvia Porter Gumm. On November 24, 1964, he married the former Linda S. Coleman who died January 26, 2020.

Surviving are a son, Daniel L. (Kimberly) Gumm, Jr., of Kingston, OH; a daughter, Debby (Jeff) Gumm Carnein, of New Holland; grandchildren, Brittany and Brandy Carnein, Felicia Detty and Tristan Barthelmes; and great grandchildren, Riley Carnein, Lillian Queen and Jaxson Queen. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by an infant great grandson.

Daniel was a member of the 1st Capital Bass Masters fishing club and was a member of the NHRA. He was the owner and operator of DL Gumm Plumbing Heating and Cooling and was an avid drag racing enthusiast.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
