Daniel R. Harness, Jr.
Chillicothe - Daniel R. Harness, Jr., 82, died at 1:44pm January 12, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born April 16, 1937, in Chillicothe to the late Daniel R., Sr., and Margaret J. (Smith) Harness. On June 27, 1959, he married the former Jane Bresnahan, who survives.
Also surviving are their sons and daughters-in-law Danny (Judy) Harness III; Jim (Hilly) Harness, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren: Mary (Mike) Flynn, Michael Harness, Meg (Michael) Tedesco, Seth Harness, Sara Harness, Ashley Harness and Hugh Gavin Harness; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister Barbara Herrnstein; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson Daniel R. Harness IV; 6 sisters and a brother.
Dan retired from AEP where he worked as a lineman. He served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1956 - 1962. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Council 1071, was an avid pilot and enjoyed flying ultra-light aircraft. Dan was also a lover of all animals.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am Monday, January 20, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Rev. William Hahn, Celebrant. Military graveside services will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4pm Sunday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, where a wake service will be conducted at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020