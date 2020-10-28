Daniel S. Jacobs, Sr.



Daniel S. Jacobs, Sr, 70, of Chillicothe died on Friday, Oct 23, 2020 at 7:34am at Adena Regional Medical Center from an illness. He was born on Oct 29, 1949, in Ross County, the son of Floyd and Clementine (Cydrus) Jacobs. He married Rhonda (Hollander) Jacobs on Feb 14, 1990, who survives.



Dan is also survived by his children; Rebecca (Randy) Cochran, Todd Jacobs, Tonya (Andy) Miller, Heather (Jake) Newman, and John Nesser, Jr all of Chillicothe; Ann (Carl) Fredrick of Lexington, KY; Darling (Quentin) Mclean of Greensboro, NC; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Also survived by his brothers; Thomas (Pauline) Jacobs, Rick Jacobs, and Keith Jacobs all of Chillicothe; sisters; Ruth Johnson and Vonda Vincent. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his son, Danny Jacobs Jr; grandson, Randon Cochran; brothers Doodle, Jack, and Bobby, and his former wife, Rayna Shaw.



Dan had attended Centralia High School (now known as Zane Trace). He was a retired carpenter. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved his family and his friends. He enjoyed life and enjoyed meeting everyone. He didn't know a stranger. He loved to laugh and see others laugh. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar. He loved going to the races. Also loved tools and working with his hands.



Dan's family would like to thank his medical staff, especially his nurse Cody, at Adena Regional Medical Center. Also the Signature HealthCare of Chillicothe family for all they have done.



Dan will be cremated and there will be a Memorial service at a later date of the family's choosing.









