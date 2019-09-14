|
Dannie Hougland
Chillicothe - Dannie L. Hougland, 75, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, as a result of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
He was born December 7, 1943 to the late Chester and Audrey (Kisor) Hougland. On June 7, 1985, he married Patricia Hougland who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Michelle Hougland and Angella Galloway; a brother and sister-in-law, James Robert (Betty) Hougland; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mac (Carol) Yowell; step-son, Christopher Quinn; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Quinn; grandchildren, Zachary (Kelcie Hawk) Bethel, Kyle (Amanda) Bethel, Madison (Tommy Murphy) Galloway, Brittany (Zayne Watson) Hougland, Kristen Quinn, and Alayna Quinn; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends; the mother of his children, Shirley McCoy and her fiancé Rodney Woods; as well as his special canine friend Beau, who provided countless hours of comfort and companionship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-son, Casey Quinn, sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Don Hughes, brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard (Gloria) Hougland, Paul (Phyllis) Hougland, and Melvin (Frances) Hougland.
Dannie was a US Army Reserves veteran serving during the 1960's. He later went on to work and was a proud 29-year employee of the Kenworth Truck Company and felt privileged to work on the very fist truck produced by Kenworth of Chillicothe. He had many interests but his favorite was spending time with his cherished family. He especially enjoyed dining out with them, and attending their many activities as they were growing up. He also loved taking trips with his wife, as they were fortunate to be able to travel to all 50 states. Another of his favorites was river cruising on the American Queen or ocean cruising with friends.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching sprint car races, especially when his favorite driver, Kenny Jacobs, was racing; and was a fan of watching NASCAR races when Jeff Gordon was still racing. He was an Ohio State football and basketball fan, and also a fan of University of Kentucky football and basketball. He also enjoyed spending time in his garage doing body work and painting cars.
He will be missed and fondly remembered by his loving family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home with James Robert Hougland officiating. Friends may join the family for calling hours on Sunday from 2:00pm-5:00pm at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to do so may make contributions to the American .
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019