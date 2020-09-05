1/
Danny E. Sparks
Danny E. Sparks

Chillicothe - Danny E. Sparks, 67, of Chillicothe, died at 6:22pm September 3, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

He was born January 20, 1953, to the late Darrell E. and Alta Sparks. On August 24, 1974, he married the former Deborah J. Howard, who survives.

In addition to his wife Debbie, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Leah Nichole (Ioannis) Gregos, of Longview, LA; granddaughter Rachel N. Hardy, of Magnolia, TX; great-granddaughter Callie Hardy; a brother Greg (Teresa) Sparks, of Chillicothe; a sister Jinny (Steve) Hertenstein, of Shallotte, NC; his mother-in-law Aleta Howard; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Ian and Noah Hertenstein. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law Virgil Howard.

Dan was a 1971 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then earned his Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He retired from ExxonMobil in 2008 following 30 years of service as a mechanical engineer. He served as a Deacon and adult Sunday School Teacher in the Southern Baptist Faith and was a member of Chillicothe Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing his guitar for the church. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.

Graveside services will be held at 1pm Tuesday, September 8, in Grandview Cemetery under the direction of Haller Funeral Home. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
