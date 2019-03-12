Services
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
1953 - 2019
Danny Henderson Horsley Obituary
Danny Henderson Horsley

Chillicothe - Danny Henderson Horsley, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 11, 1953, the son of the late Hence and Helen (Flannery) Horsley. On January 24, 1986, he was united in marriage with his loving wife, Anna (Abbott) Horsley, who survives.

Danny is also survived by his son, Dan Horsley; grandchildren, Blake Horsley, Nevaeh Brown, Serenity Horsley, Madison Allen-Horlsey, Bishop Horlsey, and Colton Horsley; sister, Barb Hurley; special nephew, Gary Horsley; and several other special nieces and nephews. Danny was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Horsley; and brothers, Gary, Joe, and Mark Horsley.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 6 - 7 p.m. at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Danny's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
