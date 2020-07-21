Darleen Marie Nelson
Chillicothe - Chillicothe, Ohio - Darleen Marie Nelson, 91, of 150 Dun Road, Chillicothe, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 at Westmoreland Place.
Darleen was born September 21, 1928 in Madison, Wisconsin to Helma and Clifton Andrews. She graduated from Rutherford High School in Rutherford, New Jersey where her bulldog Mickey Sue became the school mascot. Darleen attended Purdue University receiving a Bachelor of Science in interior design in 1950. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and actively participated in modern dance and theater. During her senior year, Darleen met her future husband Robert (Bob) Nelson. They were married on August 12, 1951 at the Presbyterian Church on the Purdue University campus.
Darleen and Bob moved to Chillicothe in 1957 where they raised three daughters, all of whom were active in girl scouting. Darleen served as Leader of Girl Scout Troop 5, Neighborhood Chair, Outdoor Trainer, Song Leader, Consultant, and Finance Committee member. Her most influential role was 15 years as Director of the Camp Davella summer day camp, with the camp name "Skipper". Darleen co-chaired the successful campaign to develop Camp Tea-qui-Mead, where one of the new buildings bore the name "Skipper's Nest" in her honor. For her sustained effort, Darleen received the Thanks Badge, the highest award in adult Girl Scouting, given to individuals whose leadership and service have had an exceptional impact.
Darleen was passionate about the advancement and education of girls and women. She participated in and served in leadership positions with the American Association of University Women Chillicothe Branch, the AAUW Drama Group, the Chillicothe chapter of P.E.O. Sisterhood, and the Chillicothe Garden Club. Darleen was also an election worker, welcoming voters to the polls each election day.
Following several years of volunteering at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Darleen became Assistant Manager and later Manager of the hospital's Sugarloaf Gift Shop. She served on the Women's Board and the Adena Health Foundation Board. Darleen and Bob were members of the First Presbyterian Church, where Darleen sang in the Chancel Choir and played in the Old Rock Ringers Bell Choir. She also served the church as a Deacon and Elder.
Darleen and Bob loved to travel. They took their family to the beach, camping and canoeing in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, to meet distant relatives in Norway and Sweden, and on cruises to Alaska, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean. Darleen and Bob proudly visited every U.S. National Park except the one on the island of Samoa.
Darleen will be extremely missed by her loving family. She is survived her husband Bob; daughters Linda Ruth (Bill) Nelson-Mayson, Coreen Ann (Steve) Jarvis, and Tamara Lynn (Dan) Martin; grandchildren Eric (Kara) Mayson, Jessica (Ben) Jarvis-DeKraker, Robert (Emily) Jarvis, Sarah (Jon) Rozevink, and Andrew (Emily) Martin; great-grandchildren Parker and Westin Rozevink and Ruby Martin; sister Marjorie Smith, sister-in-law Carol Nelson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland, the First Presbyterian Church, or P.E.O. International. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com