Darlene Strawser
Chillicothe - Darlene Strawser, 80 of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away September 7, 2019. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully in her sleep leaving their loving arms to rest those of her Lord and Savior.
She was born in Carter County, Kentucky July 7, 1939 to the late Virgil and Ruby McGlone. The oldest of three siblings she helped her parents tend to their farm throughout her childhood. She is the dear sister of James (Ruth) McGlone, and the late Frances McGlone. She willingly pitched in, worked hard, and always did her part without complaint or hesitation. Her hands were rarely still.
John Russell Strawser, devoted husband, had the good fortune to marry her August 28, 1960. They enjoyed 59 years together.
She is the much-loved mother of David (Theresa) Strawser, Chillicothe, OH and Angela (James Purchatzke) Strawser, Hattiesburg, MS. She treasured her children, selflessly gave them the best opportunities that she could, and embraced every moment with them. She also loved her grandchildren. (Mom, we are PROUD to be your children, will miss you dearly, and will forever carry you in our hearts!)
She easily made friends due to her outgoing and kind personality; she didn't know a stranger. She loved people and enjoyed helping and doing things for others. She used her flair for cooking to show family and friends how much she loved them by making the best meals always seasoned with her love. Her beef and noodles were without equal!!
She had a servant heart full of compassion and took seriously the care of her family. She tirelessly and cheerfully cared for her parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law throughout lengthy illness.
Darlene was unwavering in her faith, and until her health condition made it impossible was active in the Waverly Church of Christ. She was also a member of the Bridge Street Church of Christ for many years. She spoke fondly of her many friends in both congregations.
The family would also like to thank the caregivers from Heartland Hospice who gave her the best of care. They provided support, guidance, and strength to our entire family.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe with Rev. David Cyrus officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019