Chillicothe - Darlene Sue "Susie" Cash, 64, of Chillicothe, died 10:38 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born January 15, 1956, in Chillicothe, to Donald L. Thompson and Ema "Irma" Blevins. On July 25, 1980, she married Charles R. Cash who survives.

Also surviving are her father, Donald L. (Shirley) Thompson, of Otway; mother, Irma Holley, of Chillicothe; children, Chad (Amy) Weese, of Columbus, Shane (Mistie) Weese, of Jackson and Nathan (Ashley) Cash, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Kendall Long, Nick Lent, Charlee Carper, Garrett Carper, Lauren Carper and Nakayla Cash; great grandchildren, Connor Long and Dallan Long; brothers, Jeff Thompson, Randy Thompson, Eric Thompson; a sister, Tara (Bo) Eichenlaub; several nieces and nephews; several cousins including a special cousin, Tammy (Bill) Yates; and a special family friend, Chad "KZ" Keesee. She was predeceased by an aunt, Sandra Thompson; a cousin, Denise McAllister.

Susie was the greatest cook. She loved to play games and spend time with her family. Susie was selfless and would always put others before herself. In her youth, she was a "Pin Buster" bowling champion and was an avid softball player. Susie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She especially loved to soothe her children and grandchildren with her special touch "tickle".

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor John Evans officiating. Her service will be live streamed and the link can be found at the bottom of her obituary on the funeral home's website. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
