Darrell Cottrill
CHILLICOTHE - Darrell Lee Cottrill passed away June 26, 2020. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on September 10, 1936 to Lee Warner and Carrie Mae Mowbray-Cottrill. On October 21, 2001, he married the former Carole Linda Connell, who he first met in Mrs. Marzluff's third grade class in 1944.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Jeff Allen, Darrell (Patricia) Cottrill, and Carrie Lee Cottrill-Beisel, and his grandchildren: Allyson (Brad) Turner, Alex Allen, Nick Beisel, Jesse Beisel, Wesley Cottrill, Mateo Cottrill and Nicole Gloria; Carole's daughter Deanna Walker, and Carole's grandchildren: Katie Williamson, Anna (Jeremy) Elliott, Patty (Aaron) Schopp, Eric Williamson, Eliza Coulter (Anthony Rohn), Steffanie Atkins, Nicole Phillis, Mandy Loel, Joseph (Maria) Walker, Bradley (Courtney) Walker, Matthew (Laura) Walker, Megan (Tyler) Patete, Joshua (Elizabeth) Walker, Benjamin Walker, Rachael Walker, T.J. Adams and Travis Adams (Rene Coates); and his and Carole's great-grandchildren: Grayson, Tatum, Kaden, Leighton, Codee, Jakub, Lamija, Imana, Harun, Ezra, Olivia, Acacia, Nehemiah, Zion, Miles, Leon, Ivan, Kylie, Kate, Kinley Jo, Jaxson, Casey, Brandon, Logan, JayAnna, Zavier, Taylin, Levi, Madison, Aubree, Evelyn, Tommy Lee, Beau James and Finn. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law Sheila and Dave Grey, Bob Beisel, an infant sister, Barbara, and Carole's children: Martin Walker, Marshall Walker, John Andrew Walker, Jill Adams, son-in-law Joseph Coulter, and daughter-in-law Cheryl Walker.
Darrell was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Ohio State University, and Xavier University. While at O.S.U., he was a proud member of the marching band. He spent his entire educational career at Huntington Local School, where he started as Band Director and retired as Elementary School Principal. After retirement, he served on the Ross-Pike ESC Governing Board (1992-2020) and the Pickaway-Ross JVS Board of Education (1994-2020). He had also served on the Union-Scioto Board of Education (1978-1983). He was a member of the O.S.U. Alumni Association, the O.S.U. TBDBITL (marching band) Alumni Club, Chillicothe High School Alumni Association, Ross County Senior Citizens, Ross County and Ohio State Retired Teachers Association, and AARP. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and attended the Chillicothe Baptist Church.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, July 3, 2020 in Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Jim Wade officiating. The family requests all those attending the service where a mask, and maintain social distancing. Calling hours will not be observed. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.