Darwin Drake
Chillicothe - Darwin Clyde Drake, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Westmoreland Place following an extended illness.
He was born in Chillicothe on November 2, 1940 to the late Carl and Marie (Manson) Drake.
Surviving are his brothers, Carl E. Drake, Jr., of Chillicothe, and Lewis (Ravewan) Drake, of Bangkok, Thailand; a sister, Carol Woodruff, of Hillsboro; and a special friend, Luke Jackson, of Chillicothe; In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Hirsch Vinson.
After graduating from Chillicothe High School, Darwin joined the United States Navy. Upon being honorably discharged, he went on to enroll in the Hocking College and received his degree in nursing. In his free time, he enjoyed many hobbies including photography, and was a master at woodworking and carpentry. He was a friend and mentor to all walks of life, and loved to tell the tales of his adventures.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery at a later date.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019