Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dearth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Dearth


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Dearth Obituary
David A. Dearth

Chillicothe - David A. Dearth, 80, of Chillicothe, passed away August 14, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 1, 1939, in Chillicothe to the late Charles E. and Elizabeth Griesheimer Dearth. On April 17, 1960, he married the former Barbara Thompson, who preceded him in death on March 10, 1998. He then married Kay A. (Moseley) Bethel, on September 23, 2000, who survives.

Also surviving are his daughter Debbie Moore, of Chillicothe; step-daughters Shauna Bethel (Steve Harris), of Bozeman, MT; Erin Bethel, Chillicothe; grandchildren Sarah Moore, Columbus, Zachary Moore, Chillicothe, Kylie Bethel, Cincinnati and Evan Bethel, Chillicothe; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, including Danny (Connie) Coates, David (Sylvia) Coates and Doug (Andrea) Coates, all of Chillicothe. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was predeceased by 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and his beloved K9 friend, "Murphy."

Dave was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1957. He served his country in the US Army and retired from AEP as a supervisor. Dave was a member of Trinity UMC where he was a member of the Bell Choir and the Chancel Choir. Music was a big part of Dave's life. He was a well-known drummer and played locally with the Goosetown Astonishers for many years and sang with the Renaissance Singers. He was also a former member of the Chillicothe Evening Lions and the B.P.O.E., No. 52. Dave had a big heart and supported many charities.

The family will receive friends from 4-7pm Monday, August 19, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His funeral service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Kurt King officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Grandview Cemetery. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: The Salvation Army, PO Box 451, Chillicothe, OH 45601; or the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now