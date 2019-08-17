|
David A. Dearth
Chillicothe - David A. Dearth, 80, of Chillicothe, passed away August 14, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 1, 1939, in Chillicothe to the late Charles E. and Elizabeth Griesheimer Dearth. On April 17, 1960, he married the former Barbara Thompson, who preceded him in death on March 10, 1998. He then married Kay A. (Moseley) Bethel, on September 23, 2000, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter Debbie Moore, of Chillicothe; step-daughters Shauna Bethel (Steve Harris), of Bozeman, MT; Erin Bethel, Chillicothe; grandchildren Sarah Moore, Columbus, Zachary Moore, Chillicothe, Kylie Bethel, Cincinnati and Evan Bethel, Chillicothe; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, including Danny (Connie) Coates, David (Sylvia) Coates and Doug (Andrea) Coates, all of Chillicothe. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was predeceased by 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and his beloved K9 friend, "Murphy."
Dave was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1957. He served his country in the US Army and retired from AEP as a supervisor. Dave was a member of Trinity UMC where he was a member of the Bell Choir and the Chancel Choir. Music was a big part of Dave's life. He was a well-known drummer and played locally with the Goosetown Astonishers for many years and sang with the Renaissance Singers. He was also a former member of the Chillicothe Evening Lions and the B.P.O.E., No. 52. Dave had a big heart and supported many charities.
The family will receive friends from 4-7pm Monday, August 19, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His funeral service will follow at 7pm with Rev. Kurt King officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Grandview Cemetery. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: The Salvation Army, PO Box 451, Chillicothe, OH 45601; or the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019