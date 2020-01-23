Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Dennis Obituary
David A. Dennis

Chillicothe - David A. Dennis, 72, died at 7:48pm January 21, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 30, 1947, in Chillicothe, to the late Harry E. and Betty Jean (Oates) Dennis. On July 3, 1987, he married the former Pamela Jean Wise, who preceded him in death on July 25, 2019.

David is survived by his twin brother Sam Dennis; brother Rick Dennis; step-son Michael Steven (Shelley) Chidester; three step-grandchildren: Ashley, Michael and Abby; two step-great-grandchildren: Aleah and Cordelia; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Clifford Eugene, Jr. (Patsy) Wise. He was predeceased by his sister Debbie Bodie.

David was a 1967 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then served his country in the US Navy until 1969 and worked at Buckeye Steel. He was a member of the , Post 108, and the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1626.

In keeping with his wishes, inurnment will take place in Twin Twp. Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -