David A. Dennis
Chillicothe - David A. Dennis, 72, died at 7:48pm January 21, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born September 30, 1947, in Chillicothe, to the late Harry E. and Betty Jean (Oates) Dennis. On July 3, 1987, he married the former Pamela Jean Wise, who preceded him in death on July 25, 2019.
David is survived by his twin brother Sam Dennis; brother Rick Dennis; step-son Michael Steven (Shelley) Chidester; three step-grandchildren: Ashley, Michael and Abby; two step-great-grandchildren: Aleah and Cordelia; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Clifford Eugene, Jr. (Patsy) Wise. He was predeceased by his sister Debbie Bodie.
David was a 1967 graduate of Chillicothe High School. He then served his country in the US Navy until 1969 and worked at Buckeye Steel. He was a member of the , Post 108, and the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1626.
In keeping with his wishes, inurnment will take place in Twin Twp. Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Cremation services are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020